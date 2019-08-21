The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Energy (DOE) are recommending people keep their thermostat settings at sweltering levels as summer temperatures soar across the nation — 78 degress during the day and 82 degrees at night.

The recommendation comes from the Energy Star program, a “government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions.”

Fox News reported on the fed’s recommendations, which is being panned on social media:

According to Energy Star, keeping your central air thermostat set to 78 degrees is optimal for both cooling and energy efficiency, but this recommendation only applies to the times when you are home. While you are away from the house during the day, you should keep the thermostat set to 85 degrees or higher. While you sleep, Energy Star recommends keeping the temperature set at 82 degrees or higher. For those who hate to sweat in summer months, keeping your home temperature set at a minimum of 78 degrees during the day and 82 degrees through the night might sound awful, but the benefits are significant.

The feds claim that every degree you raise the temperature will save three percent on your energy bill. They also recommend letting “cool air” in through open windows at night and shutting windows early in the morning.

“Small adjustments like turning off appliances and lights when they aren’t being used, only washing full loads of laundry and dishes, taking shorter showers and running fans while you do things like shower and cook can also help reduce the heat build-up in your home,” Fox reported.

Newsweek reported a Florida reporter tweeted about the recommendations setting off a thread condemning them.

“How cool do you keep your house? New report shows these as the recommended temps for energy efficiency: 78° F when you’re home, 85° F when you’re at work or away, 82° F when you’re sleeping,” the tweet read.

69° F when I'm home.

69° F when I'm at work or away

69° F when I'm sleeping. The hell is wrong with you? — Miguel de Leon (@xchixm) August 19, 2019

Newsweek reported on reaction:

Outrage surrounding the suggested temperatures was immediate and intense. Dozens of people commented on the report’s findings with claims the recommended temperature settings were entirely too high to keep cool in the midst of sweltering heat, especially since so many areas across the United States have been hit with heat waves all summer long. While some users shared the temperatures they keep their thermostats at during the summer—one user proposed 69 degrees was the best setting for any time of the day—others teased the high temperatures inside a house may cause people to sweat more than if they were outside.

“How many bath sheets do you need to own if you keep the temp at 82 degrees while you sleep?” one individual tweeted.

