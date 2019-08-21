Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said Tuesday she is “still angry” with her uncles after they voted for then-candidate Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

“I hate to admit this fact, but I have uncles who voted for Trump,” Gillibrand told the Washington Post‘s Robert Acosta, before letting out a sigh.

Pressed on her families voting record later in the conversation, Gillibrand responded, “I have not spoken to them about it so I can’t tell you why. I’m still angry.”

Gillibrand said her cousin, who was attending an event with her, informed her of their votes and she was in disbelief, saying “They knew how much I loved Hillary.”

“She was like, ‘Well, you know, I’m talking to my dad about it,’ and I was like, ‘What?’,” Gillibrand stated. “I said, ‘That can’t be true.’ They knew how much I loved Hillary. That can’t be true.”

Gillibrand, who has not yet secured her spot on the September debate stage, also claimed Tuesday she believes she can convince Trump voters to support progressive policies like “Medicare for all.”

Throughout the conversation, Gillibrand also said it would be “easy” to convince gun rights activists to support some measures of gun control.

Gillibrand also added that she was in favor of placing a ban on the purchase and use of “military-style assault weapons.”