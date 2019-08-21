Planned Parenthood has made the decision to withdraw from the federal Title X family planning program and leave behind $60 million that could be used to assist non-abortion patients, but the abortion giant is still receiving over $500 million annually in taxpayer funding.

For the first time in nearly 50 years, Planned Parenthood is being forced out of the Title X program, meaning people across the country who are already struggling to make ends meet might not be able to access the care they need. Absolutely devastating. #IStandWithPP #ProtectX https://t.co/UHjIKvhKq5 — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) August 19, 2019

The organization’s decision to opt out of the Title X program – rather than end referrals for abortions to women and girls – is not stopping its federal taxpayer funding stream from the Medicaid program via Congress.

Planned Parenthood’s most recent annual report shows it received over $500 million from the Medicaid program through reimbursements. The group’s combined Medicaid reimbursements and family planning grants amounted to $563.8 million in year 2017-2018 – $20 million more than the $543.7 million it took in from taxpayers in 2016-2017.

In year 2017-208, Planned Parenthood performed 11,373 more abortions than in the previous year, and collected $1.67 billion in revenue, including $630.8 million from “private contributions and bequests,” a figure that is $98 million more than the $532.7 million it received from private sources in the previous year.

With all its revenue, Planned Parenthood reported it made nearly $250 million in profits, or, what it refers to as “excess revenue.”

In 2015, after the Center for Medical Progress began to expose Planned Parenthood’s alleged fetal tissue trafficking operations, Yuval Levin of the American Enterprise Institute wrote at National Review that, with both Medicaid and Title X, “federal dollars are being spent in ways that contravene the intent and spirit of the legal prohibitions on federal funding of abortion provision, and the biggest beneficiary by far is Planned Parenthood.”