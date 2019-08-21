Anthony Scaramucci invited Donald Trump Jr. to a business dinner and even suggested the pair hold fundraisers for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign roughly two weeks before turning on his former boss, according to a report.

The report, published Wednesday by the Washington Examiner, comes as Scaramucci enters week number two of attacks on the president, who he served for 11 days as White House communications director in July 2017.

The Examiner reports:

The dinner at the Scaramucci co-owned Hunt & Fish Club near Times Square happened July 30. The financier, fired after 11 days at the White House in 2017, invited Trump Jr. to be the guest of honor at a monthly gathering for another business he co-owns, Strategic Worldviews, launched this year with partner Robert Wolf, an Obama administration adviser. The business offers economic insights via phone calls to people who pay for its services. Scaramucci and Wolf say the calls offer balanced bipartisan insights from economists, and invite subscribers to the monthly dinners with political celebrities such as Trump Jr… Scaramucci said to Trump Jr. that “we should put together a couple fundraisers” for the 2020 Trump reelection campaign, according to a third source.

According to one Examiner source familiar with the dinner, Scaramucci’s sudden U-turn from Trump surrogate to Resistance hero took many by surprise. “Mooch was nothing but deferential… It’s just weird, what in two weeks changed?” the unnamed individual said.

In recent days, “The Mooch” has launched a series of attacks on President Trump, accusing him of everything from being a racist to mentally unstable. “I think that’s pretty obvious from over the weekend. The guy’s actually dissembling a little bit and sounding more and more nonsensical. And, you know, we’re sort of anesthetized to it, and many say just let him act like that. But you’re fracturing the institutions and all of the things that the country stands for,” the investor told CNN’s New Day last Monday.

This week, Scaramucci declared President Trump’s poll numbers show the Republican is incapable of winning back the White House and should be removed for a more viable candidate — an idea he is discussing with Never Trump pundit Bill Kristol, the founder of the defunct Weekly Standard confirmed. Additionally, The Mooch has said he wants to recruit former Trump Cabinet members to speak out against the president. “The guy is unstable. Everyone inside knows it, everyone outside knows it. Let’s see if we can find a viable alternative,” Scaramucci told CNN. “Moreover, I have to get some former Cabinet officials in unity to speak up about it. They know it’s a crisis.”

Of course, President Trump hasn’t taken Scaramucci’s criticisms lying down. Speaking with reporters on the White House lawn last week, the president called his former aide a “nervous, neurotic wreck.” On Monday, the president shared a compilation video of Scaramucci praising him on Twitter, writing: “Nobody ever heard of this dope until he met me. He only lasted 11 days!”