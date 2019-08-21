The Squad Torment Trump in ‘Simpsons’ Video: ‘We’re More American Than Your Wife’

The so-called “Squad” — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) — battle President Donald Trump in a Simpsons video clip that saw the left-wing Congresswomen tell the cartoon Trump that his “nose is right up Putin’s ass” and how they can’t wait to see him “behind prison glass.”

“So many problems, tariffs — I need a distraction,” Trump sings at the beginning of the 90-second clip titled “West Side Story.”

“They shouldn’t be in America,” the cartoon President Trump sings while holding up a photo of the Democrat women. “No one but me in America. No taxes for me in America. This is my natural hair-ica.”

“We’re more American than your wife,” Omar says.

“She’s not a big presence in my life” the cartoon Trump responds while running away from the four women.

“Your love life makes us heave,” Ocasio-Cortez says.

“You two will never see Tel Aviv,” Trump replies, a nod to Israel officially barring Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) from entering the country.

“You’re Boris Johnson without the class. Can’t wait to see you behind prison glass. Your nose is right up Putin’s ass. We say it’s time to impeach you fast,” the women all sing.

The clip ends with the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates shoulder-to-shoulder performing a Rockettes-esque high-kick routine that Trump joins in on. “Ha ha. Who’s the old man now,” Joe Biden digs at Trump, who’s out of breath and face down on the ground.

Viewed more 17,000 times since its release on Tuesday, the video clip is being slammed by YouTube commenters. “Wow, someone pitched this idea, storyboarded it, recorded the song, and at no point did anyone think “hey, this isn’t very funny or clever or entertaining” or “hey, this is top cringe.” And then they sent it off to Asia to be animated.” one commenter said.

There’s no news on if this Simpsons short will appear as part of a future episode. Season 31 of The Simpsons debuts September 29 on Fox.

