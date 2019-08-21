Trump Doubles Down: Won’t Risk ‘Slippery Slope’ for Gun Rights

While talking to reporters Wednesday, President Trump doubled down on his intent to avoid a “slippery slope” for gun rights.

An unidentified reporter asked Trump what is happening in the push for background checks.

Trump responded, “We have a lot of background checks right now, gun owners can tell you that, others can tell you that. There are certain weaknesses, we want to fix the weaknesses. I think that will happen, let’s see what happens.”

Trump added, “I’m concerned that no matter what we agree to, when we get there, the Democrats will say, ‘Oh, now we want this and we want [that].’ You know it’s a slippery slope, and that’s what, actually, your gun owners and a lot of other people are concerned with.”

On August 20, 2019, Breitbart News reported Trump pledging he will not allow Americans’ gun rights to be swept away on the “slippery slope” of gun control.

