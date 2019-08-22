Al Green Ready for Fourth Impeachment Attempt: Trump Has ‘Unleashed Bigotry’–‘Causing Death and Destruction’

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) will reportedly try for the fourth time to impeach President Donald Trump when the House returns from recess in September, according to a Wednesday NPR report.

Green has said Trump should be impeached for his “bigotry” and on Wednesday Green tweeted that Trump should be impeached after the El Paso shooting because he has “unleashed bigotry” that is “causing death and destruction within our society.”

“The President has unleashed bigotry. It is our duty to not only restrain and contain but also eliminate it. The genesis of doing this must be the impeachment of the person who unleashed the bigotry that is causing death and destruction within our society,” Green said.

The President has unleashed bigotry. It is our duty to not only restrain and contain but also eliminate it. The genesis of doing this must be the impeachment of the person who unleashed the bigotry that is causing death and destruction within our society. #ImpeachNow — Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) August 21, 2019

Green has recently been on an impeachment tour across America, visiting states like Michigan and Mississippi, and he told NPR that “sometimes things start with one person and then things multiply.”

“Things start with a spark, and sometimes the spark is ignored,” Green reportedly said. “Other times the spark can cause others to become consumed with the righteousness of a cause and participate in the cause itself.”

In July, Green’s third attempt at impeachment failed when a motion to table his impeachment resolution passed 332 to 95.

Since then, more than 30 Democrats have supported an impeachment inquiry. This week, Assistant House Speaker Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM) backed an impeachment inquiry, becoming the highest ranking House Democrat to do so. At least 131 Democrats now support an impeachment inquiry and pressure will likely mount on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to impeach Trump in September.