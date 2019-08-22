Anthony Scaramucci, who has recast himself from Trump surrogate into Resistance media hero in recent days, was spotted yucking it up at former President Bill Clinton’s birthday party over the weekend, according to a report.

Vanity Fair reports Clinton and Vernon Jordan, a senior Lazard banker and longtime confidant of the former president, celebrated their birthdays together at the Martha Vineyards estate of Sir Evelyn and Lynn Forester de Rothschild. Scaramucci, who lasted all but 11 days as President Donald Trump’s White House communications director in July 2017, is said to have rubbed shoulders with not only the Clintons, but former Secretary of State John Kerry, Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-VA), and Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, who owns a piece of the New York Times.

“Democrats have more fun!” The Mooch said of the party to Vanity Fair.

Scaramucci’s attendance at Clinton’s birthday party seemly gives weight to the idea that his sudden U-turn from MAGA booster to Never Trumper is motivated by his desire to regain acceptance by East Coast elites. “[Some] speculate that Scaramucci, a wealthy entrepreneur who sometimes visits the Hamptons in the summer, might be doing this is to ingratiate himself back into New York society circles,” Politico reported this week. “Who’s in the Hamptons all summer?” asked a high-profile Trump associated in an interview with Politico. “Not Trump supporters! Right? He’s hanging out in the Hamptons with people who hate the president.”

The Mooch, propped up by the corporate media, has been on a warpath against President Trump as of late, attacking him as everything from a racist to mentally unstable. Not only does the investor claim he is actively recruiting former Trump Cabinet members to speak out about their former boss, but he boldly predicts Republicans will need to find a new nominee if they want to retake the White House in 2020.

“He’s gonna drop out of the race because it’s gonna become very clear,” Scaramucci told Vanity Fair last week. “Okay, it’ll be March of 2020. He’ll likely drop out by March of 2020. It’s gonna become very clear that it’s impossible for him to win.”

“He’s got the self-worth in terms of his self-esteem of a small pigeon. It’s a very small pigeon,” he ranted on. “And so you think this guy’s gonna’ look at those poll numbers and say—he’s not gonna’ be able to handle that humiliation. And by the way, he is smart enough to know that that entire Congress hates his guts.”

Scaramucci may be trashing President Trump’s chances of getting reelected now, but as recently as last month, The Mooch was offering to help raise campaign funds for his former boss. According to a Washington Examiner report, Scaramucci, invited Donald Trump Jr. to a business gathering and even proposed the two organize fundraisers for the president on July 30th, around two weeks before his anti-Trump metamorphosis.

President Trump has hit back at Scaramucci’s repeated criticism, blasting him as “nervous, neurotic, wreck.”

“He called so much, and I said, ‘Anthony, I’m sorry, I can’t do that, I can’t take you in,’” he recalled last Tuesday at the airport in Morristown, New Jersey. “And I said, ‘You gotta stop all these phone calls, too many calls Anthony.’ And I wouldn’t take his calls and lo and behold now he feels differently.”