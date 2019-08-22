Anthony Scaramucci Reveals Plans to Launch Anti-Trump Super PAC

A partial transcript is as follows:

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI: Attacking my wife is going to play out poorly for [President Trump]. He doesn’t understand our resilience, our personalities. We survived a near-divorce because of some of this nonsense. Him going after my wife is not going to reflect well coming into 2020 with white suburban women, when I’m running advertisements with my own political action committee with me and her describing what he did and what he does to people.

DAVID AXELROD: Tell us about your political action committee. You have a super PAC?

SCARAMUCCI: I haven’t formed it yet, but I will. I’m in the process of doing it. It’s going to be the committee to dismantle Trump, but I will come up with a more clever thing than that. I’m going to throw my own dough in there, asking others to put their dough in there and we’re going to explain to people what he’s doing.

The reason why I’m so under his skin is he knows I’m not a politician, he knows I built myself from scratch, he knows when he’s calling me a dope, it’s really a reflection of himself. I went from nowhere into Havard Law School and built two successful businesses. He knows all these things. He also knows that at the end of the day, I can grab ahold of five, six, eight percent of the people and possibly move them. That’s what I’ll be working on over the next 15 months.