Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-LA) released a television ad Thursday, charging, as a doctor, that “there are only two genders.” In contrast, Louisiana Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed for transgender bathrooms in 2016.

Abraham’s gubernatorial campaign, touting his populist and conservative credentials, which includes believing that life begins at conceptions, government is too big, the Second Amendment is “self-explanatory,” and that, “as a doctor,” he is certain that “there are only two genders.”

Three years ago, Gov. Edwards issued an executive order that mandated state contractors accommodate employees who identify another gender other than their biological sex, which could have delayed vital infrastructure projects if contractors did not comply with the order.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry challenged the legality of the executive order and said that the Edwards wasted valuable taxpayer dollars by fighting the order in court. The Louisiana Supreme Court sided with Landry’s fight against Edwards.

The majority of transgender laws include actionable legal verbiage, which could spell disaster for Louisiana businesses. Louisiana serves as the worst state in the nation for lawsuits and has driven out many businesses as the result of the state’s legal climate.

“Life begins at conception.”

Congressman Abraham has fought in Congress for a government-wide ban on funding abortion and health plans that cover abortion. The Louisiana conservative is also a member of the pro-life caucus.

“Government is too big.”

Louisiana government spending has increased by $7 billion under Gov. Edwards, which represents a 20 percent increase in just three years while having one of the worst economies in the country. Louisiana also has the second-highest sales tax rate in the country and the highest corporate income tax in the South. Louisiana serves as the only state in the union to lose jobs under the Trump economy.

“Our car insurance is too expensive.”

Louisiana has the second-highest car insurance rates in the country under Gov. Edwards. Louisianans pay 59 percent more for car insurance than the average American.

President Trump is doing a great job.”

Congressman Abraham was one of the first members of the Louisiana congressional delegation to endorse then-candidate Trump. In Congress, Abraham has served as one of his strongest allies, according to FiveThirtyEight’s “Trump score.”

“The Second Amendment is self-explanatory.”

Abraham, a veteran and strong supporter of the Second Amendment, has been endorsed by the National Rifle Association (NRA).

Abraham said in 2018, “I am a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment. It is a core right that’s guaranteed to us by the Constitution.”