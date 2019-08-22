In the wake of blowback from the report, Wright-Piersanti has mass-deleted the racially charged tweets, which targeted Jews, Asians, Indians, and other minority groups, and apologized for their “offensive” content. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham condemned the Times editor’s bigoted comments, telling Breitbart News that she is “disgusted” by the racism displayed. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), who is Jewish, has called on the journalist to be fired from his post of five years.

A partial transcript of Limbaugh’s remarks on Breitbart News’s report is as follows:

RUSH LIMBAUGH: It’s the Democrats that provide the residence and the home for antisemitism today. They won’t even condemn it. And there’s a story today, there’s an op-ed editor or actually an editorial, political department the New York Times editor who’s had some of the most vile anti-Semitic statements on Twitter since 2010. Some of them have been pulled down; some of them haven’t.

…

A New York Times political editor has a years-long history of antisemitic and racist comments on his Twitter page. His name is Tom Wright-Piersanti. That’s hyphenated. Tom Wright-Piersanti. He’s a Senior Staff Editor at the New York Times for more than five years, according to his LinkedIn page and Twitter page, [and] oversees the newspaper’s political coverage… Many of them are still public on his Twitter page as of the publication of this article, but some have since been deleted.

It’s a Breitbart story that tracked this down. “One tweet that is still public is from the early morning of New Years Day in 2010 –” admittedly it’s nine years ago, but the guy’s not been called out, it’s still there. He is one of the political assignment editors at the New York Times. “He admits he is antisemitic but announced that his New Years resolution was to be less antisemitic,” going forward, “even though the tweet’s content mocks Jewish people.”

…

Another tweet from the evening of December 15th, 2009, from this guy. His name is Tom Wright-Piersanti, senior staff editor New York Times for more than five years. It includes a photograph of a car with what looks like a menorah, culturally and religiously associated with a Jewish holiday on the roof. It’s an actual menorah, it’s not a sign. It’s not painted. It’s an actual menorah with the lights on the roof of the car! And he comments, “Who called the Jew police?” quote, unquote.

…

Now this guy is still in charge of political news assignments at the New York Times and they’re running stories today about what an anti-Semite Donald Trump is, when the anti-Semitism is in the Democrat Party, and it’s on the left.