Hasan Piker, a contributor to progressive show The Young Turks and nephew of the show’s founder Cenk Uygur, went on a vulgar rant Tuesday night where he said America “deserved 9/11,” and praised the “brave f-cking soldier” who injured former Navy SEAL Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX).

“America deserved 9/11, dude. Fuck it I’m saying it,” Piker said during an expletive-laced tirade he broadcast live on the internet.

Piker later doubled down on blaming America for 9/11, a terrorist attack where nearly 3,000 were killed in New York, Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon.

“americas foreign policy decisions has lead to 911. this would’ve been a controversial thing to say in 2001. stop being a fucking idiot,” he tweeted Wednesday.

“we supplied arms to and trained bin laden. we destabilized the region long before 911. and now we’re stuck in perpetual war, which dan crenshaw was trying to justify in that clip. it’s exactly this kind of attitude that has sent thousands of young men and women overseas to die,” he added:

Piker’s comments came while he was bashing Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), who appeared a day before on the Joe Rogan show.

Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL who has deployed five times to Iraq and Afghanistan, lost his right eye from an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion during his third deployment to Afghanistan in 2012.

Piker, while watching a clip of Crenshaw’s appearance, ranted, “This guy has the understanding of foreign policy of, like, a 12-year-old. What the f-ck. What the f-ck is wrong with this dude?”

“Didn’t he go to war and like literally lose his eye because some mujahideen — a brave f-cking soldier — f-cked his eye hole with their d-ck?” Piker added. “Isn’t that how he f-cking lost his dumbass eye, because he got his f-cking eye hole f-cked, by a brave soldier?”

Piker also mocked Crenshaw on Twitter, saying, “Dan Crenshaw is crying on a comedian’s podcast about how not offended he was about a joke made against him almost an entire year ago. right wing victim hood is a brain disease.”

He added, “crying from his remaining eye”:

It is not the first time Crenshaw’s injury has been mocked. Comedian Pete Davidson joked that Crenshaw looked like a “hit man in a porno movie,” and commented that he lost his eye in “war or whatever.” Davidson later apologized, and the incident helped catapult Crenshaw to nationwide fame.

Crenshaw responded on Wednesday, “.@hasanthehun seems to confuse “Improvised Explosive Device” with some weird terrorist fantasy. Lol sorry for triggering you Hasan. You’re no Pete Davidson, stop trying so hard.”