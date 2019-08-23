A partial transcript is as follows:

CHRISTOPHER CUOMO: What you used to say about [President Trump] is this — and what his defenders now say is this — “He’s just joking, he’s living in your head rent-free. He’s messing with you because he talks in a way that you guys can’t handle, but it’s about his results and you want to attack his style and all the while he’s doing everything he said he was going to do. You crazy people can’t handle his frankness. You get all upset, snowflakes.”

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI: It’s not even about that. He’s gone past the bounds of normalcy on so many different things. The breaking point for me was the full-on racism. I’m not going to debate whether he’s a racist, but when you’re sending out the racist tweets and you’re standing there in El Paso with your thumb up in the air in that detached way is a sign he’s gone full-blown crazy.

As a responsible citizen of the United States, you can’t look at all of that stuff and say “It’s okay.” Moreover, we both know people inside the building that are whispering to each other that [I’m] right and are they going to come to our help? It’s like a hostage crisis inside the building. They absolutely hate the guy’s guts, but they are scared out of their minds.