Cheerleading Squad Draws Fire for Raffling AR-15 Rifle

Ohio’s Junior Lions Cheer Team is drawing fire from a mother who says it should not sell raffle tickets for America’s most popular rifle, the AR-15.

Fox 19 reports that Nevaeh Chilton, a mother with a seven-year-old daughter on the squad, was outraged to learn of the raffle being conducted by the cheer squad and football team collectively. She said:

This is absurd, you’re having elementary kids sell your AR-15. Why? I highly doubt that something would happen with the gun, but say it did. Say one of the kids in the high school got a hold of it — got the AR-15 or AM-15 and shot up a school with it, and I’m the one that sold the raffle ticket to his dad?

She added she simply cannot imagine going “door to door” to sell tickets for a rifle with “all these mass shootings going on.”

New Richmond Junior Lions Football Inc. president Robert Wooten respects Chilton’s opinion on the matter and made clear neither she nor any other parent is obligated to sell the raffle tickets.

Wooten said, “They are not required to participate in the gun raffle. We do suggest it. We recommend it just because the money we receive is obviously needed for us to continue to provide sports for our community.”

CNN quoted Wooten adding, “We are compassionate [on] where people may be on the gun issue. This was not a way for us to promote gun violence or incite violence.”

