Illegal Alien Freed by Sanctuary County After Allegedly Raping Woman

The sanctuary county of Montgomery County, Maryland, released an illegal alien back into the community after he allegedly raped a woman, federal immigration officials say.

Two weeks ago, 25-year-old illegal alien Rodrigo A. Castro-Montejo from El Salvador was charged with assaulting and raping a woman. According to the police reports obtained by Kevin Lewis, Castro-Montejo raped the woman after she had a long night of drinking.

The woman told police she was drunk when Castro-Montejo took her back to his hotel room. Though she said she did not remember getting to the hotel, she woke up to the illegal alien allegedly raping her and immediately got off the bed, showered, and left.

After going to a hospital to get a sexual assault examination, the woman contacted Castro-Montejo and told police he admitted to raping her. Police soon filed second-degree rape and second-degree assault charges against the illegal alien.

On August 10, Castro-Montejo was taken into custody by Montgomery County law enforcement. Two days later, officials with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency told WJLA 7 News that they requested the illegal alien be held in local custody until he was transferred to ICE agents.

Instead, the sanctuary county granted Castro-Montejo a $10,000 bond and he was able to bail himself out of prison by paying only $1,000 of it. The illegal alien was released back into the community on August 13.

Montgomery County officials said they did call an ICE agent to notify him of Castro-Montejo, but the call went unanswered and unreturned. ICE officials said the county should have followed standard instructions and called multiple ICE agents before releasing the illegal alien.

Court records obtained by WJLA 7 News show that Castro-Montejo has been living and working in a restaurant, illegally, for three years in Orlando, Florida.

This week, an illegal alien accused of brutally beating, raping, and nearly strangling a woman to death was arrested by Montgomery County law enforcement. In less than a month, there have been four illegal aliens charged with rape in the sanctuary county, including two illegal aliens who have been charged with raping an 11-year-old girl.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.