Jimmy John’s Faces Boycott over Founder’s Elephant Hunt Photo

Jimmy John’s sandwich chain is facing a boycott from animal rights activists over hunt photos that show company founder Jimmy John Liautaud giving a thumbs up by a dead elephant.

Mark Hamill, star of the Star Wars franchise, retweeted the photo on Twitter:

Thumbs up to a boycott of all @jimmyjohns restaurants!

(with apologies for posting this obscene photo)

https://t.co/IjHuZf647c — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 23, 2019

AOL reports that Liautaud has long been a fan of big game hunting and that he drew fire from animal rights activists in 2011 for posts with other animals that had been hunted. AOL listed a number of different animals that Liautaud has allegedly hunted then noted that “there’s no evidence that any of these hunts were illegal,”

USA Today reports that the hashtag, #BoycottJimmyJohns trended on Twitter on Friday. The paper reports that the boycott movement got a boost when Brother Nature — a Twitter account with 2.3 million followers — blasted out the photo of Liautaud with the elephant.

The photo was retweeted “nearly 65,000 times” within the first 11 hours of being posted.

