Leftist Blue Checkmarks Gloat over David Koch’s Death: ‘Bye B*tch I’m glad You Died’

Many notable pundits, celebrities, and journalists reacted to billionaire and philanthropist David Koch’s passing Friday with celebratory tweets.

Charles Koch, David’s brother, released a statement Friday, announcing his 79-year-old brother’s passing.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my brother David,” he said in a statement.

“Anyone who worked with David surely experienced his giant personality and passion for life,” he continued. “We can all be grateful that it did, because he was able to touch so many more lives as a result.”

The co-owner of Koch Industries was also known as a mega-donor, assembling “a vast political network of conservative donors and organizations in support of libertarian-leaning policies,” as Breitbart News noted. However, the late-Koch’s support of such causes drew ire from political adversaries, and many of them made their animosities known in the wake of his passing.

“Bye bitch I’m glad you died,” Daily Beast contributor Erin Gloria Ryan wrote in part:

Actor Ron Perlman publicly wished for the death of the Charles, writing, “Wishing the Koch brothers a speedy reunion”:

Raw Story reporter Matthew Chapman listed the late-Koch as one of the top ten individuals who has “done the most damage to America,” alongside former President Ronald Reagan, late-Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, and President Trump:

Kate Aronoff, contributing writer for The Intercept, wrote, “seems like bernie’s climate plan really took its toll on david koch”:

“More people will die bc of the Koch’s greed than died in WW2 so absolutely do not be respectful,” comedian and writer Zack Bornstein tweeted:

“In lieu of flowers, the family of David Koch requests that mourners simply purchase a Republican politician,” another comedian, Michael Ian Black, wrote:

