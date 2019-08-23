Many notable pundits, celebrities, and journalists reacted to billionaire and philanthropist David Koch’s passing Friday with celebratory tweets.

Charles Koch, David’s brother, released a statement Friday, announcing his 79-year-old brother’s passing.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my brother David,” he said in a statement.

“Anyone who worked with David surely experienced his giant personality and passion for life,” he continued. “We can all be grateful that it did, because he was able to touch so many more lives as a result.”

The co-owner of Koch Industries was also known as a mega-donor, assembling “a vast political network of conservative donors and organizations in support of libertarian-leaning policies,” as Breitbart News noted. However, the late-Koch’s support of such causes drew ire from political adversaries, and many of them made their animosities known in the wake of his passing.

“Bye bitch I’m glad you died,” Daily Beast contributor Erin Gloria Ryan wrote in part:

Bye bitch I’m glad you died — Erin Electable White Man Ryan (@morninggloria) August 23, 2019

Actor Ron Perlman publicly wished for the death of the Charles, writing, “Wishing the Koch brothers a speedy reunion”:

Wishing the Koch brothers a speedy reunion. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) August 23, 2019

Raw Story reporter Matthew Chapman listed the late-Koch as one of the top ten individuals who has “done the most damage to America,” alongside former President Ronald Reagan, late-Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, and President Trump:

Okay. The definitive top ten list of modern people who have done the most damage to America: 1. Rupert Murdoch

2. Mitch McConnell

3. Charles Koch

4. David Koch

5. Donald Trump

6. George W. Bush

7. Ronald Reagan

8. Newt Gingrich

9. Clarence Thomas

10. Antonin Scalia — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) August 23, 2019

Kate Aronoff, contributing writer for The Intercept, wrote, “seems like bernie’s climate plan really took its toll on david koch”:

seems like bernie's climate plan really took its toll on david koch — Kate Aronoff (@KateAronoff) August 23, 2019

“More people will die bc of the Koch’s greed than died in WW2 so absolutely do not be respectful,” comedian and writer Zack Bornstein tweeted:

More people will die bc of the Koch’s greed than died in WW2 so absolutely do not be respectful — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) August 23, 2019

“In lieu of flowers, the family of David Koch requests that mourners simply purchase a Republican politician,” another comedian, Michael Ian Black, wrote:

In lieu of flowers, the family of David Koch requests that mourners simply purchase a Republican politician. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) August 23, 2019

More:

Calling David Koch a philanthropist is like calling Hannibal Lecter a chef. https://t.co/TvjRUrJouL — Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 23, 2019

David Koch’s funeral will be held in a burning coal mine during the hottest day on record, lead laced water 2b served and his coffin made from old growth forests lined with the skin of the last 3 white tigers. In honor, the family requests you set a tire on fire in a preschool. — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) August 23, 2019

The world is literally on fire. If you don't take a moment to dance on the grave of David Koch now you may never get the chance to. — Ijeoma Oluo (@IjeomaOluo) August 23, 2019

Almost positive the Koch brothers wouldn’t be sad if any of us died. Like, based on all evidence. — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) August 23, 2019

I’d rather wipe my ass with a maple leaf than use one of Koch’s products. https://t.co/neLGsnoUQ3 — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 23, 2019

No person should be able to use his billions to influence politics. So many of our problems stem from huge sums of money being funneled to campaigns. Let us take the passing of one of the Koch brothers as a moment to reflect on the terrible impact such money has on our nation. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 23, 2019

David Koch had a dream, which was to make things easier for himself and a few friends while also making things significantly worse for everyone else on the planet. He is gone, but now that work falls to all of us. Today, whenever you get the chance, harm someone vulnerable. — David Roth (@david_j_roth) August 23, 2019

get ready for a full day of far-right sycophants, many of whom are funded by Charles and David Koch, falling over each other to disavow the "intolerant left" for not paying their respects to the now deceased climate denying ghoul, David Koch pic.twitter.com/0D5BmHryBC — Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) August 23, 2019

david koch died before he could be prosecuted for destroying the planet. sad ! — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 23, 2019

First Epstein dies, then David Koch. This is the first time I’ve been super psyched for the rule of threes — Mike Drucker 🔜 PAX (@MikeDrucker) August 23, 2019

i hope the conservatives saying that in death someone deserves grace no matter what they did also wept on the days when bin laden and mcveigh died, right? — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 23, 2019