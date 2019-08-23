Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) slammed CNN’s hiring of disgraced former FBI agent Andrew McCabe Friday, noting that “it’s not every day” that a cable news network can hire a commentator with “failed coup attempt” on their resumé.

CNN announced Friday that they hired McCabe, whom former Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired after the Department of Justice (DOJ) inspector general found that McCabe had allowed FBI officials to leak sensitive information to the media regarding an investigation of Hillary Clinton and subsequently lied to investigators about his role in the matter.

Rep. Gaetz chastised CNN’s hiring of McCabe in a tweet Friday, saying, “It’s not every day CNN can hire someone with “failed coup attempt on their resume.”

It's not every day @CNN can hire someone with "failed coup attempt" on their resume… https://t.co/NC2TKmhdeb — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) August 23, 2019

McCabe also sued the DOJ and FBI over his termination, believing that the dismissal was politically motivated.

The terminated FBI officer alleged that the Trump administration, “responded to Plaintiff’s two decades of unblemished and non-partisan public service with a politically motivated and retaliatory demotion in January 2018 and public firing in March 2018 — on the very night of Plaintiff’s long-planned retirement from the FBI.”

McCabe also said that the president “purposefully and intentionally caused the unlawful actions of Defendants … and other Executive Branch subordinates that led to Plaintiff’s demotion and purported termination.”

“It was Trump’s unconstitutional plan and scheme to discredit and remove DOJ and FBI employees who were deemed to be his partisan opponents because they were not politically loyal to him. Plaintiff’s termination was a critical element of Trump’s plan and scheme,” read McCabe’s complaint.

McCabe said his “demotion was unlawful and his purported termination was either a legal nullity,” or ensures he receives the retirement benefits he was expected to receive upon retirement.