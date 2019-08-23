Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) said this week that America needs illegal immigrations to mow “our beautiful lawns” and other manual labor tasks Americans allegedly will not do, according to a report released Thursday.

Rep. Malinowski, who is running for reelection in New Jersey’s seventh congressional district, told constituents during a town hall this week that America needs illegal immigrants to mow America’s lawns.

“There are a lot of jobs in our community, that like it or not, for better or for worse, Americans are not willing to take,” Rep. Malinowski said during a town hall in Hillsborough, New Jersey, a wealthy New Jersey suburb.

The New Jersey Democrat said that illegal immigrants allegedly serve as health aides, perform yard work, and take care of seniors, which in his mind, Americans will not do.

Malinowski asked rhetorically, “Who do you think is taking care of our seniors?” He went on:

Who do you think is mowing our beautiful lawns in Somerset County? We don’t usually ask, but a lot of those workers are undocumented. There are just not a lot of kids who, sorry, from Montgomery High, who are going to be doing that full time. You guys are going into robotics, for goodness’ sake.

Rep. Malinowski said that many New Jerseyans have spent their time learning how to program instead of doing yard work.

One New Jersey constituent said that he works at Code Ninjas, a company that teaches children how to program.

“You work at Code Ninjas — exactly,” Malinowski said. “You’re a bunch of elitists! You’re not going to mow lawns.”

Congressman Malinowski, a former State Department official, defeated Rep. Leonard Lance (R-NJ) in the 2018 midterm elections. New Jersey’s seventh congressional district serves as one potential district that could flip back to the Republicans in the 2020 congressional elections.