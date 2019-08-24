Eric Swalwell Urges Democrat Candidates to Push Forced Gun Buybacks

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is urging Democrat presidential hopefuls to champion the ban and subsequent forced buyback of certain firearms.

Swalwell spent just over 90 days in the race for the Democrat presidential nomination, making forced buybacks the center of his campaign. That his push failed to garner traction was evident at his June 17, 2019, gun control speech, where he drew 18 supporters.

But Swalwell is calling on remaining Democrat presidential hopefuls to take up his cause.

“If you want to ban future sales, I actually think intuitively you’re already there,” NBC News quotes Swalwell saying. “You recognize these are weapons we can’t have in our communities, and the next step shouldn’t be that hard, which is to get the ones that are there now.”

Swalwell suggests that Democrat candidates who embraced forced buyback will, in exchange, enjoy the support of Moms Demand Action and other gun control groups. He said, “The moms will have your back.”

On April 16, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Swalwell’s forced buyback plan included jail time for law-abiding citizens who did not comply. His earlier renditions of the buyback included an intimation that that “the government has nukes” that could be used on the non-compliant.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.