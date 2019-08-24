Ocasio-Cortez: Electoral College is ‘Affirmative Action’ for Rural Americans

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) continued her verbal assault on the Electoral College, this time smearing the Constitutional system that guarantees big states don’t have undue influence in electing the president as an “electoral affirmative action” scheme for rural Americans.

On Friday, Ocasio-Cortez posted the following 5-point missive on Twitter:

I see Fox News is big mad about abolishing the electoral college. So let’s talk about it. 1) If the GOP were the “silent majority” they claim, they wouldn’t be so scared of a popular vote. They *know* they aren’t the majority. They rely on establishing minority rule for power. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 23, 2019

3) LASTLY, this concept that the Electoral College is provides “fairness” to rural Americans over coastal states doesn’t hold any water whatsoever. First of all, virtually every state has rural communities. NY. California. Much of our states are rural. But very importantly… — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 23, 2019

5) The Electoral College isn’t about fairness at all; it’s about empowering some voters over others. Every vote should be = in America, no matter who you are or where you come from. The right thing to do is establish a Popular Vote. & GOP will do everything they can to fight it. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 23, 2019

Last week, the socialist lawmaker claimed the Electoral College “is, in fact, a scam” and has a “racial injustice breakdown.”

She wrote: “The Electoral College has a racial injustice breakdown. Due to severe racial disparities in certain states, the Electoral College effectively weighs white voters over voters of color, as opposed to a “one person, one vote” system where all our votes are counted equally.”

After her earlier remarks, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst pointed out that eliminating the Electoral College would shift the dynamic of power toward larger states such as New York, where Ocasio-Cortez’s district is located, while silencing smaller states.

Actually @AOC, eliminating the Electoral College would silence our voices here in Iowa and in many other states across the country. This is just more evidence of how out of touch the Democrats have become. https://t.co/yfm4oDCpkm — Joni Ernst (@joniernst) August 21, 2019

In recent years, abolishing the Electoral College has become a priority for the so-called progressive leadership.

There is also a movement titled the National Popular Vote, or NPV, which would guarantee the presidency to the winner of the popular vote without ratifying the Constitution and without the full agreement of every state.

The movement’s website explains:

The U.S. Constitution (Article II, Section 1) gives the states exclusive control over awarding their electoral votes: “Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors….” The winner-take-all rule was used by only three states in 1789. The National Popular Vote interstate compact would not take effect until enacted by states possessing a majority of the electoral votes—that is, enough to elect a President (270 of 538). Under the compact, the winner would be the candidate who received the most popular votes from all 50 states (and DC) on Election Day. When the Electoral College meets in mid-December, the national popular vote winner would receive all of the electoral votes of the enacting states.

I previously reported on the NPV scheme:

The NPV campaign seeks to obtain the consent of the majority of the 538 votes in the Electoral College to award electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote instead of the winner of the popular vote in each state. Aside from New York, other states that already signed up are the heavily blue states of Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Washington, Vermont, California and Rhode Island. The District of Columbia also has joined the pact. The states will not be required to award their electoral votes to the national popular vote winner until the NPV has signed up enough states to garner 270 electoral votes. …The Founding Fathers firmly rejected a purely popular vote to elect the president, because they wanted to balance the power of the larger and smaller states. The Electoral College was fashioned as a compromise between an election of the president by direct popular vote and election by Congress. Now the NPV effort could change the way Americans elect the president without amending the U.S. Constitution. The plan simply requires that enough states join through votes in their legislatures along with gubernatorial approval. It takes two-thirds of both the House and Senate to pass a constitutional amendment to repeal the Electoral College. To bypass the constitutional amendment process, NPV minimizes the number of states that would need to agree. Instead, once enough states agree to allot its electoral votes to the national popular vote winner, the Electoral College becomes irrelevant.

