Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D-CA) campaign brought in dozens of cheering supporters to enthusiastically react to her Democratic National Committee (DNC) speech in San Francisco Friday, according to The Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere.

Harris delivered a speech at the DNC meeting Friday and reportedly had dozens of supporters — purportedly supplied by her campaign — who cheered during her speech and promptly left after it was finished.

“It’s time to turn the page,” Harris said during the stump speech.

“To do that, I believe we must have the ability to successfully prosecute the case against four more years of Donald Trump, and it’ll take a prosecutor to do that,” she said, repeating one of her key lines.

However, some say Harris’s support was not organic.

“Kamala Harris’s speech at the DNC was boosted by a cheering section of about 40 people that her campaign brought in, erupting every time she hit a big line — and then that group got up and walked out as soon as she finished,” Dovere wrote:

Chants of “She’s smart! She’s strong! With Kamala, you can’t go wrong!” also broke out among her ground-level hype team, following her speech:

Kamala staffers walking out on Bernie’s speech to the DNC. They’re now yelling outside the hall as Bernie begins to speak. #SFDNC pic.twitter.com/e5WvUsQXg5 — Plain Ol' Johnny Graz (@jvgraz) August 23, 2019

Harris has been losing support following her lackluster performance in the second debate. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), who was, by most measures, declared the winner of the second Democrat debate in Detroit, grilled Harris on her prosecutorial record, further halting Harris’s momentum.

A CNN poll released this week showed the California senator dropping a whopping 12 points since June, descending from 17 percent to five percent support. The current RealClearPolitics average shows Harris in a distant fourth place, with 7.4 percent support.