Cory Booker: Car Drivers Are Licensed, Gun Owners Should Be Too

Democrat presidential hopeful Cory Booker suggests gun owners should be licensed because drivers are.

He tweeted:

If you need a license to drive a car, you should need a license to buy and possess a gun. Some states are doing this already—and it saves lives. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 24, 2019

Booker did not mention New Jersey residents must obtain a Firearm Purchaser Identification Card before being allowed to buy a gun. Despite this licensing scheme, the gun violence in Newark is so intense Booker has used that city to justify a push for even more gun control throughout his campaign.

Booker also did not mention that Chicago, like all of Illinois, licenses gun owners via a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card requirement, yet the number of shootings and deaths in Chicago continues to grip the nation.

Booker is also campaigning on an “assault weapons” ban, universal background checks, a TSA precheck-style interview for would-be gun purchasers, among other gun controls.

