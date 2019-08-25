GOP Rep. King Says He Would Vote to Buy Greenland — ‘One Way to Stop the Russians’

Sunday during New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Rep. Peter King (R-NY) weighed in on the prospect of President Donald Trump purchasing Greenland.

King voiced his support of buying Greenland for its potential in location and its natural resources, adding it would “stop the Russians.”

“I would [vote to buy Greenland],” he told host John Catsimatidis. “Quite frankly, I never thought that much about Greenland before. … But the fact is that Harry Truman tried to buy it in the 1940s after World War II because of its strategic importance and influence. To me, it’s certainly something worth considering. It’s not something that we should lose short sleep over, but it’s something I have no problem with the president putting it on the table because, again, it is a very strategic location. And, again, it could have natural resources we could use also.”

The New York representative then quipped, “The very people who are yelling about Russia’s influence, somehow suggesting that President Trump is involved with the Russians — this is one way to stop the Russians.”

