Anthony Scaramucci: G7 Summit an ‘Unmitigated Disaster’ for Trump

A partial transcript is as follows:

JOHN BERMAN: [President Donald Trump] mused that next year the G7 will be at Doral, his golf course outside Miami. Does that surprise you?

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI: It doesn’t necessarily surprise me and what’s gone on the weekend hasn’t surprised me… the last three days have been an unmitigated disaster for the president. He’s more or less been isolated by the other leaders. The French government brought in the Iranian foreign and finance ministers to discuss things without even letting the president of the United States know. Again, his “America First” strategy is becoming “America Alone.” There’s speculation of Wall Street that no calls took place with China last night. Nobody can verify that. The Chinese government is not verifying it.

BERMAN: How do you assess what’s been going on in the last three days? The president went to the g7 talking about accelerating the trade war, then he stepped back and said he was having second thoughts, then the White House said, “no he’s not having second thoughts,” today he backs off once again. What’s your assessment of that?

SCARAMUCCI: The lack of predictability is the lack of the president’s irrational, emotional state right now. I’ve been saying for the last two weeks that he’s melting down at the core. A couple more weeks like this, I think it is an unmitigated situation. You’ve got to get Republican leaders to come in and say the truth as some point.