At least 29 people were shot, six fatally, over the weekend in Democrat-controlled Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that a 34-year-old man was shot and killed in Humboldt Park on Friday. Hours later, 60-year-old Donald Ruben was shot and killed while walking in an alley on South University.

A 22-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed Saturday afternoon while standing on a West Ohio Street sidewalk around 4:40 p.m. and a 27-year-old man was shot and killed two hours later in Garfield Park.

A 17-year-old was shot and killed around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. CBS Chicago identified the deceased male as Dontevon Gates.

A 33-year-old man was shot at killed around 9:25 p.m. Sunday night.

Breitbart News reported that at least 28 were shot, five fatally, in Chicago over the weekend of August 16-18.

Forty-seven people were shot, four fatality, in Chicago over the weekend of August 9-11, and 53 individuals were shot, seven killed, in Democrat-controlled Chicago during the first weekend of August.

Breitbart News reported that 48 were shot, nine fatally, during the last weekend of July.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.