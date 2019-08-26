Beto O’Rourke Grills a Cheeseburger to Prove He’s ‘Just Like You’

Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke (D), still struggling to crack three percent in most polls, took a break from the campaign trail to grill some burgers, according to a video posted Friday.
The video surfaced last week, showing the former Texas lawmaker grilling a burger on a stovetop and placing a slice of cheese on the patty, slightly off-center. He appears to serve the dish with a side of broccoli– an unusual companion for the American classic. At a glance, it looks like he places the patty on an English muffin– another unconventional choice for such a meal:
Beto makes a burger pic.twitter.com/PywGSE58jD
— Behind 2020 (@Behind2020) August 24, 2019
It remains unclear how O’Rourke – a fierce climate change activist who once called the phenomenon the “greatest existential threat” we face – reconciles serving red meat, as many climate change alarmists attribute the festering climate “crisis,” in part, to beef consumption:
Climate change is our greatest existential threat. If you believe voters deserve to hear how every candidate will meet this challenge, add your name. https://t.co/bb46cVwUJd
— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 24, 2019
This is far from the first time O’Rourke has attempted to remind the American people that he is “just like them.”
There is also a video of O’Rourke changing a tire:
Flying on a commercial flight:
Getting a haircut:
Going to the dentist:
Beto O’Rourke's latest Instagram video filming his dentist visit highlights his hygienist's experiences growing up near the U.S.-Mexico border. https://t.co/rmyqAoc9qD pic.twitter.com/frtPFPg38N
— Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 11, 2019
And going for a casual jog:
O’Rourke is currently averaging 2.8 percent in the polls, according to Real Clear Politics.
