Beto O’Rourke Grills a Cheeseburger to Prove He’s ‘Just Like You’

Beto Grills a Burger
Twitter/@Behind2020

Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke (D), still struggling to crack three percent in most polls, took a break from the campaign trail to grill some burgers, according to a video posted Friday.

The video surfaced last week, showing the former Texas lawmaker grilling a burger on a stovetop and placing a slice of cheese on the patty, slightly off-center. He appears to serve the dish with a side of broccoli– an unusual companion for the American classic. At a glance, it looks like he places the patty on an English muffin– another unconventional choice for such a meal:

It remains unclear how O’Rourke – a fierce climate change activist who once called the phenomenon the “greatest existential threat” we face – reconciles serving red meat, as many climate change alarmists attribute the festering climate “crisis,” in part, to beef consumption:

This is far from the first time O’Rourke has attempted to remind the American people that he is “just like them.”

There is also a video of O’Rourke changing a tire:

Flying on a commercial flight:

Getting a haircut:

Going to the dentist:

And going for a casual jog:

O’Rourke is currently averaging 2.8 percent in the polls, according to Real Clear Politics.



