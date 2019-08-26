President Donald Trump said Monday that China is taking a significant financial hit as a result of his escalating trade fight.

“If a look at the goods, they have power that others don’t have but that power is only good for so long,” he said. The president commented at length about China during his press conference after the G7 conference of world leaders in France.

The president noted the country had lost three million jobs as a result of the trade fight and was at risk of losing their entire supply chain to the United States.

“Their chain is breaking up like nobody has seen before, once that happens it’s very hard to put it back together,” Trump said.

The president also noted China manipulated its currency, putting a lot of cash in their economic system. He estimated that they could not sustain current levels of their economic efforts.

Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping was a “brilliant” man and a “tough guy,” but would likely be ready to make a deal with the United States.

“He can’t lose three million jobs in a very short period of time and that’s going to be magnified many times over. It’s going to break down the Chinese system of trade,” he said.

He said the trade fights with China should have been lead by past presidents, including under both Bush presidents and former President Clinton.

“I’m doing a lot of things that I shouldn’t have to be doing,” Trump said.

Trump was confronted by reporters with conflicting statements about China, including his praise of Chinese President Xi, prompting the president to defend his process.

“Sorry. It’s the way I negotiate,” he said. “It’s done very well for me.”

Trump said the United States economy continued to do well.

“We’re in a very strong position,” he said, pointing to historic low unemployment.