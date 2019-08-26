President Donald Trump defended the possible selection of one of his properties in Florida as the host of a G7 summit in 2020, despite accusations that he is looking to profit or boost his own brand.

“It’s not about me; it’s about getting the right location,” Trump said.

The president spoke about the possible site, Trump National Doral Miami, during a press conference at the end of the G7 summit meetings in France.

Trump denied he was looking to make a profit, claiming he has probably lost $3-5 billion by becoming president, referring to lost proposed deals and business opportunities.

“I used to get a lot of money to make speeches. Now, I give speeches all the time. You know what I get? Zippo. And that’s good,” he said.

Trump said the Florida property is only minutes from the airport and touted the large space available for foreign leaders and their staff.

“We have a series of magnificent buildings. We call them bungalows. They each hold from 50-70 very luxurious rooms with magnificent views,” he said. “We have incredible conference rooms, incredible restaurants. It’s like, such a natural.”

He added that the location is one of twelve that government officials considered for the 2020 summit of world leaders.

“From my standpoint, I’m not going to make any money. … I don’t want to make money. I don’t care about making money,” Trump said.