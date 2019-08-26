Donald Trump: ‘I Do Nothing for Politics, I Do What’s Right’

President Donald Trump defended his actions on a number of issues on Monday, saying he did not act out of his own political interests.

During a press conference in France, one reporter questioned whether it would be politically damaging in 2020 to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin back to the G7 summit during America’s upcoming hosting of the summit.

“I don’t care about ‘politically,'” Trump replied. “A lot of people don’t understand this, I ran one election and I won — happened to be for president.”

Trump reminded reporters that he was running for re-election in 2020 but said he was not basing his decisions as president on the campaign.

“I’m going to run another election, I think I’m winning based on polls that we see, whether I win or not, I have to do the right thing,” he said. “I don’t do things for political reasons.”

Throughout his presidency, Trump has acted on his campaign promises despite many things remaining unpopular with the global elites.

He killed the Iran nuclear deal, despite many world leaders and advisers begging him to allow it to continue. The president also withdrew from the Paris Climate deal and from the Trans-pacific Partnership trade deal proposed by former President Barack Obama.

Trump defended his actions against China on trade and his willingness to allow Russian President Vladimir Putin back into the G7 summit of world leaders.

“I do nothing for politics,” he said. “I know a lot of you are going to smile about that, I do nothing for politics, I do what’s right and people like what I do.”