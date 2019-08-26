Donald Trump Skips G7 Climate Change Meeting

President Donald Trump skipped a climate change meeting during the G7 summit in France on Monday.

When American reporters arrived at the meeting, where world leaders were expected to discuss the Amazon wildfires, the president’s chair was empty.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo were spotted at the meeting.

A White House official attended the meeting in Trump’s stead, according to the White House.

“The President had scheduled meetings and bilaterals with Germany and India, so a senior member of the Administration attended in his stead,” the White House informed reporters in a statement.

Asked about the missed meeting, Trump replied to reporters, “I want clean air and clean water.”