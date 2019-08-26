A top executive at the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA), a top trade association representing heavy hitters and power players from Hollywood in Washington, D.C., has been arrested by Metropolitan Police Department detectives for alleged “rape and blackmail,” a police report reviewed by Breitbart News states.

The police report describes how Steven Fabrizio, who according to his LinkedIn page is the Senior Executive Vice President and Global General Counsel for the MPAA, struck up a relationship with a woman on a “dating website.”

After what the detectives describe as a series of encounters between the woman and Fabrizio, which she claims she attempted to end multiple times, the report says she called the police for help. The report then describes messages sent by the woman to Fabrizio that “were largely composed and sent in consultation with members of the Metropolitan Police Department.”

Detectives then orchestrated Mr. Fabrizio’s arrest outside the woman’s home.

The report reviewed by Breitbart News reads.:

Once the Defendant had parked his vehicle, Detectives [redacted] and [redacted] pulled up behind the Defendant’s vehicle. Detective [redacted] approached the defendant’s vehicle and asked the defendant for his driver’s license to confirm the defendant’s identity. The defendant provided Detective [redacted] his driver’s license, and the defendant’s identity was confirmed by his Maryland Driver’s License to be Steven Bernard Fabrizio born on [date redacted here]. The defendant was asked to step out of his vehicle. The Defendant walked to the rear of his vehicle and was placed in handcuffs. Sergeant [redacted] was already on scene as Detectives [redacted] and [redacted] walked up. As Detective [redacted] approached the defendant the defendant was heard asking Detective [redacted] to retrieve his cell phone from inside the vehicle. Detective retrieved the defendant’s cellphone and placed it in the defendant’s left cargo pocket. The defendant asked why he was stopped and he was advised by Detective [redacted] that he was being arrested for Rape and Blackmail and that if there were something he wished to tell the Detectives they would take him to the Detectives’ Office, mirandize him and interview him. The suspect declined, and asked if he could call a lawyer. The defendant was informed that he could make a phone call once he was at the police station. The defendant, Steven Bernard Fabrizio, was placed under arrest and transported to the Second District for processing.

The full report contains many more thus far unsubstantiated allegations, and as such—and also as part of an effort to protect the identity of the complaining witness and alleged victim—Breitbart News is not publishing the report here.

The report was filed on Aug. 23, 2019, which was last Friday, and that is the day, according to the content of the report, that the arrest was made. Breitbart News has redacted Mr. Fabrizio’s date of birth and the names of the responding police officials from this report.

The Metropolitan Police Department, Mr. Fabrizio, and the MPAA have not replied to requests for comment sent late Monday.

This story is developing.