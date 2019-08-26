GOP Rep. Sean Duffy Resigning for ‘Family Reasons’

Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) announced Monday that he will resign from Congress due to family reasons.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Duffy said he will leave Washington, D.C., to spend more time with his family, who in the fall are expected to welcome a child with health issues.

“Recently, we’ve learned that our baby, due in late October, will need even more love, time, and attention due to complications, including a heart condition,” Duffy said. “With much prayer, I have decided that this is the right time for me to take a break from public service in order to be the support my wife, baby and family need right now. It is not an easy decision – because I truly love being your Congressman – but it is the right decision for my family, which is my first love and responsibility.”

The Wisconsin Republican said he will step down on September 23rd.

Duffy’s 7th District seat, which he was elected to in 2010, is safe for Republicans. As Politico notes, then-candidate Donald Trump beat Democrat rival Hillary Clinton in the district by 21 points in 2016.