Analysis: Increasingly Diverse U.S. Counties Quickly Turn Democrat

The more counties across the United States become diverse, the more quickly Democrat-majority they become, new analysis reveals.

The latest Pew Research Center study, as Breitbart News reported, finds that about 109 U.S. counties across 22 states that were once majority white in 2000 became majority-minority in 2018. Today, there are roughly 293 majority-minority U.S. counties, concentrated mostly along the coasts in states such as California, Florida, Texas, Virginia, North Carolina, Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi.

Analysis conducted by One America News Network’s (OAN) Ryan Girdusky reveals that the overwhelming majority of these increasingly diverse 109 U.S. counties also became more and more Democrat over less than two decades.

“The big takeaway is this: Republicans were losing ground because of mass immigration long before Trump. The Republican vote declined in 81 of the 109 counties,” Girdusky wrote in his weekly newsletter of the analysis. “Formerly safe Republican districts in places like Georgia, especially, that went for George W. Bush by huge majorities in 2000 were lost by John McCain and Mitt Romney.”

Take Rockdale County, Georgia, for example, where the white population dropped from 73 percent in 2000 to 30 percent in 2018. In 2000 presidential election, more than 62 percent of Rockdale County residents voted for Republican President George W. Bush.

In 2008, Republican nominee John McCain won just 45 percent and in 2012, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) won only 41 percent of the vote. By 2016, only 35 percent of Rockdale County voted for President Trump over Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton — representing a nearly 30 percent drop in GOP support in the area in 16 years.

Georgia, specifically, has experienced rapid demographic changes in the last 18 years. Half of the top ten U.S. counties that became majority-minority since 2000 are in Georgia. The electoral consequences, Girdusky notes, is significant.

For instance, in these five Georgia counties — including Rockdale County, Henry County, Douglas County, Gwinnett County, and Newton County — all went from voting majority GOP in 2000 to now being majority Democrat in 2016.

Henry County, which saw a 38 percent decline in the white population in 18 years, voted more than 66 percent for President Bush in 2000. By 2016, a minority of 46 percent voted for President Trump against Clinton. This indicates a 20 percent drop in GOP support in the area in 16 years.

Prince William County, Virginia, which experienced a 23 percent decline in the white population since 2000, once voted for Republican presidential candidates by a majority of 52 percent in 2000. Fast-forward to 2016 and only 36.5 percent of Prince William County residents voted for President Trump.

A similar trend has occurred in Orange County, California — where the New York Times and Los Angeles Times readily admit that mass immigration has forever electorally changed the region from a once GOP-stronghold to now an area where Democrat voters outnumber Republicans.

Orange County’s white population fell 12 percent in 18 years. According to Girdusky’s analysis, in 2004, the county voted nearly 60 percent for President Bush. By 2016, only about 42 percent of Orange County voters voted for President Trump, a 16 percent drop in GOP support in 12 years.

Girdusky highlights, though, rural counties that experienced quick demographic shifts due to farming and meatpacking employers enticing mostly illegal foreign workers have become increasingly Republican as a response to the changes they have seen.

‘Trump actually improved in rural counties that became minority-majority, especially when that change was due to a large influx of farmworkers and laborers who were either not citizens or just not registered,” Girdusky wrote in his newsletter.

In Dakota County, Nebraska, where meatpacking corporations have moved in and hired transient foreign workers, the white population declined from 71 percent in 2000 to 48 percent in 2018. Despite this, the area has become more Republican. In 2000, 51.5 percent voted for President Bush and even less — 50.4 percent — voted for Romney in 2012. With Trump, however, nearly 60 percent of Dakota County residents supported him against Clinton in 2016.

The changing demography of the U.S. — driven almost exclusively by historically high legal immigration levels — has huge benefits for Democrat politicians, previous analysis has found.

This year, The Atlantic senior editor Ronald Brownstein revealed that nearly 90 percent of House congressional districts with a foreign-born population above the national average were won by Democrats. This means that every congressional district with a foreign-born population exceeding roughly 14 percent had a 90 percent chance of being controlled by Democrats and only a ten percent chance of electing a Republican.

Likewise, Axios admits that legal immigration at its current rate will continue shifting the American electorate more towards Democrat control.

Currently, the U.S. is on track to import about 15 million new foreign-born voters in the next two decades should today’s legal immigration levels remain the same. About eight million of those 15 million new foreign-born voters will have arrived in the country through the process known as chain migration, in which newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the country.

