Kimberly Guilfoyle, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, joined SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday, where she discussed the momentum of women who support President Donald Trump and the importance of his re-election.

“I just got back from a phenomenal event, Women for Trump supporting the president,” Guilfoyle told Breitbart News Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle. “We’re trying to flip Nevada and we were in Las Vegas and I spoke, headlined, keynoted, a wonderful event.”

“Four-hundred women showed up,” Guilfoyle said in regards to the latest event. “Totally strong, powerful, excited, fired-up, and this is what, fourteen months out from the election? They all showed up for the president.”

Guilfoyle also insisted that the “fake news media” cannot be trusted when it comes to detailing the facts of female support fot President Trump.

“In our re-election campaign, we have more female donors than men,nd we have more female donors than any of the other Democrats running,” Guilfoyle said.

Guilfoyle also spoke about Katie Williams, a veteran and Trump supporter who was stripped of her Ms. Nevada State 2019 title and denied the chance to compete in the Ms. America pageant in Las Vegas.

“I reached out to her becuase I could not believe that a young woman like this, just for expressing her political beliefs, could be disenfranchised from a whole community and told you can not have your viewpoint that you do.”

“This is America. This is what’s going on,” Guilfoyle continued. “The suppresion of free speech, the oppression of women for their political and personal ideology and beliefs. It’s totally unacceptable. I was outraged by it.”

“Support whoever you want,” Guilfoyle added. “We stand for all women and please do not ever allow people to oppress women. Not in this century and not under President Trump.”

Guilfoyle went on to discuss the hypocrisy within the media and its will to “do anything to smear” President Trump.

“I get so offended when people call the president racist. To say something like that about someone, without any evidence to support it or any basis in fact whatsoever, is just reprehensible,” Guilfoyle said. “It shows you the lows to which they will sink to do anything to smear this American president, who is serving his country faithfully.”

“I’ve known Presdient Trump for thirteen years, and I know the measure of the man. I know his character. I know his integrity. I know how he treats people, what he stands for, how wonderful he is to women. I know hundreds of his employees who love working for him,” she stated.

“This is a man who just sees human beings and sees Americans,” she added. “He is a hard worker and he wants to create opportunity and preserve and protect the American dream so that America will never be a socialist country.”

Guilfoyle also discussed the re-election campaign’s efforts and called it the “fight for liberty and freedom for Americans.”

“There could never be, I think, honestly in American political history, a bigger choice, a more important choice for Americans to make,” Guilfoyle asserted. “The juxtaposition for what President Trump is offering and what the Democrat socialists want to turn this country into is an unbelievable magnitude.”

“Everybody has to get out to vote that really wants to preserve and protect the American dream and the American dollar.”