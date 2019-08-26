LA Undersheriff: Ammo Controls Result in Fees, Waiting Periods

Los Angeles Undersheriff Tim Murakami observed California’s new ammunition controls result in fees and waiting periods for certain residents.

Murakami is referencing California’s new background check requirement for ammunition purchases.

He learned he was not in the state’s background check system because it had been so long since he purchased a gun. Therefore, to buy ammunition he has to pay an extra fee and “wait a few days.”

The ammunition purchase was not worth the hassle so he passed on it.

Wow. New ammunition laws have the best of intent but has some problems. Since I haven’t bought a gun since 2014 I am not in the system for a BG check. I would have to pay an additional $19 and wait a few days to get my ammo. I elected to pass☹️ — Undersheriff Tim Murakami (@LASDMurakami) August 24, 2019

Breitbart News reported California’s ammunition background check law took effect July 1, 2019. That law requires that Californian’s pass a background check every time they buy ammunition in the same way that they must pass a check every time they buy a gun.

