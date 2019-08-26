Radical leftist and Women’s March leader Linda Sarsour is concerned by Democrat frontrunner Joe Biden’s (D) “overall health,” writing on Twitter Sunday that it is “actually not funny” and “can’t just be all gaffes.”

The former vice president committed another embarrassing gaffe over the weekend, confusing New Hampshire with Vermont during a campaign stop in Keene, NH.

“I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it?” Biden told a gaggle of reporters while standing in front of the infamous Lindy’s Diner– an essential campaign stop for presidential candidates throughout the years.

“And what a neat town, this is like a scenic, beautiful town. The mayor’s been a good guy, everybody has been really friendly. I like Keene a lot,” he continued:

Biden talks w/press in Keene, NH: "I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it? And what a neat town…everybody has been really friendly. I like Keene a lot." pic.twitter.com/0hKsgiDfwM — Bo Erickson (@BoKnowsNews) August 24, 2019

That particular gaffe prompted Sarsour – the Palestinian activist who has come under fire for antisemitic remarks – to voice her growing concerns about Biden’s “overall health.”

“This is actually not funny,” she wrote. “It’s very sad. These can’t just be all gaffes. People need to be worrying about VP Biden’s overall health”:

This is actually not funny. It’s very sad. These can’t just be all gaffes. People need to be worrying about VP Biden’s overall health. https://t.co/fQqN2oy4vq — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) August 26, 2019

That flub was the latest in a long line of recent gaffes muttered by the presidential hopeful. He recently confused Burlington, Vermont, with Burlington, Iowa; mixed-up former British prime minister Theresa May with the late-Margaret Thatcher; and claimed to have been vice president in the aftermath of the Parkland shooting, even though it happened over a year after he left office.

Nonetheless, Biden told a crowd in New Hampshire that – despite his recent errors – he’s “not going nuts.”

Sarsour is not the only prominent figure raising questions about Biden’s mental fitness. Fox News’s Brit Hume aired his concerns in a tweet Saturday, writing, “Biden has always made gaffes by the bushel, but some his recent ones suggest the kind of memory loss associated with senility”:

Biden has always made gaffes by the bushel, but some his recent ones suggest the kind of memory loss associated with senility. E.G: This one, plus forgetting remembering he was not vp when meeting Parkland students, twice confusing Theresa May with Margaret Thatcher. https://t.co/WpXDd0XVQL — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 24, 2019

Rudy Giuliani urged the public to “pay attention to Britt Hume’s evaluation of Biden’s cognitive impairment”: