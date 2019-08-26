Man Allegedly Opens Fire on Kneeling Worshipers, Flees as Gun Jams

A man allegedly opened fire on kneeling worshipers at Columbia, South Carolina’s, Centro Cristiano de Columbia Church Sunday, wounding one then fleeing after the gun jammed.

WLTX reports the man allegedly entered the church and demanded money from congregants who were engaged in prayer. He then allegedly fired a small pistol into the air and at congregants, striking one.

The alleged attacker’s gun then jammed, forcing him to flee the scene.

USA Today reports Centro Cristiano de Columbia Church Pastor Henry Alfaro indicated the lights “were dim” when the alleged attacker entered the the church.

Alfaro indicated that the wounded parishioner underwent surgery, but did not provide information on the individual’s condition.

