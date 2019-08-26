Newt Gingrich took to Twitter Monday, reacting to Joe Biden’s (D) plea that he is “not going nuts” and calling it the “strangest campaign slogan ever.”

Biden reportedly told voters in New Hampshire over the weekend that he is “not going nuts,” despite the mounting gaffes that have become an unfortunate hallmark of his campaign.

“I want to be clear; I’m not going nuts,” told a Granite State audience on Friday after forgetting where he spoke hours before.

“I’m not sure whether it was the medical school or where the hell I spoke. But it was on the campus,” he added, referring to his speech at Dartmouth College.

“When Vice President Joe Biden said ‘I want to be clear, I’m not going nuts,’ it may have been strangest campaign slogan ever,” Gingrich tweeted in part Monday.

“It will be interesting to see how he recovers from planting the notion in voters [sic] mind,” he added:

Gingrich’s remark follows the latest gaffe Biden made over the weekend, mixing up New Hampshire with Vermont.

“I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it?” Biden told reporters during a campaign stop in Keene, NH.

“And what a neat town, this is like a scenic, beautiful town. The mayor’s been a good guy, everybody has been really friendly. I like Keene a lot,” he continued:

A Monmouth University Poll released Monday suggests that Biden’s gaffes may be catching up to him. The poll shows Biden – the longtime frontrunner – dropping to third place, with 19 percent support. Both Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are tied with 20 percent support each. With a +/- 5.7 percent margin of error, the three are statistically tied.

“The main takeaway from this poll is that the Democratic race has become volatile,” Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, said.

“Liberal voters are starting to cast about for a candidate they can identify with. Moderate voters, who have been paying less attention, seem to be expressing doubts about Biden,” he added.