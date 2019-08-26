Watch Live: President Trump, President Macron of France Hold Press Conference At G7 Summit

President Donald Trump will participate in a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday as he wraps up the G7 Summit of world leaders.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at about 9:30 a.m. EST.
President Donald Trump will participate in a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday as he wraps up the G7 Summit of world leaders.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at about 9:30 a.m. EST.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.