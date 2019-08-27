Divorce Filing: Wife Says Democrat Consultant Had Affair with Ilhan Omar

The wife of a Democrat consultant alleges her husband engaged in an extramarital affair with freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) in recent months, according to a report.

The New York Post, citing divorce filings obtained by the newspaper, reports Dr. Beth Jordan Mynett said her husband Tim Mynett admitted to having an affair with Omar in April. Dr. Mynett also alleges her spouse dropped a “shocking declaration of love” for the far-left lawmaker and dumped her soon after, state filings submitted to the Superior Court of the District of Columbia on Tuesday.

“The parties physically separated on or about April 7, 2019, when Defendant told Plaintiff that he was romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar,” the documents read.

Despite her husband’s alleged actions, Dr. Mynett says she told him she was “willing to fight for the marriage,” but she claims the political consultant told her their relationship was done. The couple married in 2012 and have a 13-year-old son together.

Omar has dished out roughly $230,000 in campaign funds in consulting fees and travel expenses to Mynett’s E Street Group since 2018.

The development comes after a Daily Mail report stating Omar is no longer living with her husband, Ahmed Hirsi, who she fired as a policy advisor. Before Hirsi, the Minnesota Democrat was married to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. Omar has faced scrutiny stemming from a joint tax return she filed with Hirsi in 2014 and 2015 — before they were actually married and while Omar was legally wed to another man.

Omar has claimed that she married Hirsi, who then went by Ahmed Aden, in an Islamic ceremony in 2002, though never married legally. The pair split up 2008 and she married Elmi, legally, the next year. Even though the lawmaker split from Elmi in 2011, she remained married to him while she filed tax returns with Hirsi. Records show she divorced Elmi before marrying Hirsi. Elmi has faced allegations that he is Omar’s brother, a claim that Omar has denied.