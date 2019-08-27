Nolte: Joe Walsh Pick Once Again Proves Just How Stupid Never Trump Is

We already know Never Trump is a boatload of vile grifters and hypocrites, but it’s their sheer stupidity that continues to awe me.

Joe Walsh?

Joe Walsh…?

Joe freakin’ Walsh is the best these wannabe Masters of the Universe could come up with…?

Was there some sort of competition to see if they could do worse than Evan McMullin and David French?

Never Trump clops around the media world wagging their fat fingers at us deplorables, at our indecency, at our immorality for supporting Donald Trump, and to show us just how morally superior they are, Bill Kristol and the Bulwark Boobs pluck a former one-term congressman out of nowhere whose Twitter feed could make David Duke wince.

In order to smear Trump as racist, Never Trump is forced to either straight up lie or to read Trump’s mind and find only the worst possible racist motives for things like, oh, exposing a “Squad” of crazed antisemites as crazed antisemites.

But if you want to prove that the candidate Never Trump supports for president is an unstable racist, all you have to do is quote him accurately. If you want to prove never Trump supports a violent loon, all you need do is embed his verified tweets:

Want to blame someone for Baltimore besides the thugs? Blame Democrats who have purposely turned blacks into uneducated government slaves. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 28, 2015

Obama is a Muslim Happy New Year! — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 1, 2017

Found out if I said Redskins or Cracker or Redneck Bible Thumper, I could stay on. But if I said Nigger or Spick, they cut me off. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 20, 2014

So if "Redskins" is so racist, why do even liberals say & print the term. We'd never use nigger, spick, honky, or cracker in a tweet. Right? — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 19, 2014

1) Obama's book sales before 2004 were abysmal.

2) As soon as he became a Senator, he ran for POTUS.

3) Obama got elected because he's black, not because he accomplished anything significant. pic.twitter.com/FU8XrMlhdT — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 23, 2018

Why can you say 'war on women' or 'war on blacks,' but the media freaks out at the mention of 'war on whites'? It's weird. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 5, 2014

Muslims kill in the name of Islam again and all the non Muslim apologists again tell us the Muslims aren't really Muslim. Huh? Crack me up. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 14, 2015

Again, I have 2 things to say to all Muslims offended by Trump's actions: Clean up your darn "religion." Quit killing innocent people. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 28, 2017

To all the politically correct, non Muslims in the West who always say that ISIS, Al Qaeda, etc are "perversions" of Islam: How do u know? — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 6, 2017

The single greatest act of racism in American history was the election of Barack Obama. People voted for him simply because he was black. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 26, 2016

Let's hope that when the Islamists next strike they first behead the appeasing cowards at CNN, MSNBC, etal who refused to show the cartoons. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 14, 2015

So not only did Never Trump choose an unstable bigot as their presidential standard-bearer, they chose a bigot who’s so dumb he doesn’t even know how to spell the word “spic.”

Want more…?

Here’s Walsh freaking out at his own constituents at a 2011 town hall… Can’t imagine why he was a one-term congressman:

And then there’s this $117,000 child support suit.

I don’t blame Walsh. He’s a con man, an egomaniac, a dimwit who doesn’t appear to understand that once you announce your political candidacy, equal-time rules mean you can’t have a radio show.

But just look at how stupid Never Trump is in choosing this guy… What kind of inept morons spend three years lecturing the rest of us about morals and decency and then run … Joe Walsh?

