Nolte: Joe Walsh Pick Once Again Proves Just How Stupid Never Trump Is

We already know Never Trump is a boatload of vile grifters and hypocrites, but it’s their sheer stupidity that continues to awe me.

Joe Walsh?

Joe Walsh…?

Joe freakin’ Walsh is the best these wannabe Masters of the Universe could come up with…?

Was there some sort of competition to see if they could do worse than Evan McMullin and David French?

Never Trump clops around the media world wagging their fat fingers at us deplorables, at our indecency, at our immorality for supporting Donald Trump, and to show us just how morally superior they are, Bill Kristol and the Bulwark Boobs pluck a former one-term congressman out of nowhere whose Twitter feed could make David Duke wince.

In order to  smear Trump as racist, Never Trump is forced to either straight up lie or to read Trump’s mind and find only the worst possible racist motives for things like, oh, exposing a “Squad” of crazed antisemites as crazed antisemites.

But if you want to prove that the candidate Never Trump supports for president is an unstable racist, all you have to do is quote him accurately. If you want to prove never Trump supports a violent loon, all you need do is embed his verified tweets:

So not only did Never Trump choose an unstable bigot as their presidential standard-bearer, they chose a bigot who’s so dumb he doesn’t even know how to spell the word “spic.”

Want more…?

Here’s Walsh freaking out at his own constituents at a 2011 town hall… Can’t imagine why he was a one-term congressman:

And then there’s this $117,000 child support suit.

I don’t blame Walsh. He’s a con man, an egomaniac, a dimwit who doesn’t appear to understand that once you announce your political candidacy, equal-time rules mean you can’t have a radio show.

But just look at how stupid Never Trump is in choosing this guy… What kind of inept morons spend three years lecturing the rest of us about morals and decency and then run … Joe Walsh?

