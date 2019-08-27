A Change Research New Jersey poll for the Democrat presidential primary, which was released Monday, shows Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) with only five percent support among voters in his home state.

According to the survey, which took place between August 16-20, former Vice President Joe Biden (26 percent), Democrat Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (23 percent), and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (21 percent) have the most support from likely Democrat voters in New Jersey.

With a nine point percentage gap, Mayor Pete Buttigieg trails Sanders with 12 percent support from likely Democrat New Jersey voters, followed by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) who garnered eight percent support.

According to survey findings, Booker, who previously served as mayor of Newark, came in at sixth place in the poll with only five percent support from his Democrat home-state voters. Former Democrat Texas Rep. Robert Francis ‘Beto’ O’Rourke followed Booker with only two percent support.

The poll also found Biden with a 42-point lead among black primary voters with 55 percent. Warren leads among white voters with 29 percent, followed by Biden at 22 percent.

While Biden leads with voters ages 50-64 and 65 and older, Sanders leads among voters aged 18-34 and 35-49. Survey results showed that Warren is also doing well with voters 35-49 as she trails Sanders by only one percentage point.

For the New Jersey poll, Change Research surveyed 1,176 likely primary voters, including 635 self-identified Democrat primary voters. The margin of error as traditionally calculated is ± 2.9% for the full sample and ±3.9% for Democrat voters.