Many 2020 Democrat candidates reacted to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s (D-NY) departure from the presidential race Wednesday, calling her a “sister” and “forceful voice against Donald Trump and all he represents.”

Gillibrand announced her departure from the presidential race just hours before Wednesday’s 11:59 p.m. deadline to qualify for the September Democrat debate.

“I know this isn’t the result that we wanted. We wanted to win this race,” Gillibrand said in a video. “But it’s important to know when it’s not your time”:

Today, I am ending my campaign for president. I am so proud of this team and all we've accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve. To our supporters: Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now, let's go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate. pic.twitter.com/xM5NGfgFGT — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 28, 2019

“Congratulations to @SenGillibrand on her campaign to fight for working families across America and make health care a right for all,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) wrote.

“She is a forceful voice against Donald Trump and all he represents, and I look forward to working with her to defeat him,” he added:

Congratulations to @SenGillibrand on her campaign to fight for working families across America and make health care a right for all. She is a forceful voice against Donald Trump and all he represents, and I look forward to working with her to defeat him. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 28, 2019

“Kirsten, you are my sister and one of the most righteous fighters I know,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) tweeted.

“I’ll miss our run-ins on the trail, but women, New Yorkers, and all Americans are lucky to have you resolutely at their sides,” he continued:

Kirsten, you are my sister and one of the most righteous fighters I know. I'll miss our run-ins on the trail, but women, New Yorkers, and all Americans are lucky to have you resolutely at their sides. @SenGillibrand pic.twitter.com/qpitlqdTqi — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 28, 2019

“My friend @SenGillibrand is a brave voice on some of the most critical issues facing our country today — from childcare to sexual assault,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) remarked.

“She is a champion and I know she’s not done fighting for women and families everywhere,” she added:

My friend @SenGillibrand is a brave voice on some of the most critical issues facing our country today — from childcare to sexual assault. She is a champion and I know she’s not done fighting for women and families everywhere. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 28, 2019

More:

Thank you for being part of this race, @SenGillibrand, and for your unwavering commitment to fighting for women—from reproductive rights to paid leave. Your voice has been strong and clear, and your determination is always on display. I'm proud to keep fighting alongside you. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 28, 2019

.@SenGillibrand thanks for all you brought to this race. As someone who has seen you persistently lead the 9/11 first responders & military sex assault bills, bravely pitch the women’s congressional softball game, & be a great mom to Henry & Theo, there’s so much more to come! — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 28, 2019

Thank you, @SenGillibrand, for always fighting for what's right. Every day of this campaign, your leadership brought attention to the issues that matter most—and our party, and our country, are stronger because of it. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 28, 2019

Congrats @SenGillibrand on a run to be proud of. I met Kirsten several times on the trail and no one worked harder than her out there. Her service is just getting started. 👍🇺🇸 — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) August 28, 2019

.@SenGillibrand, thank you for your leadership in this race as a fighter who has lifted up the voices of so many Americans. Looking forward to continuing to work together to build a stronger nation for all. — Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) August 28, 2019

Thanks for all you do to represent our great state, @SenGillibrand. Your powerful advocacy has been vital to this race. All the best from me and @Chirlane. — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) August 28, 2019

Thank you, @SenGillibrand, for bringing your voice and values to this race. You have been a staunch advocate for women’s rights and gender equality, and your leadership in the Senate will continue to inspire people across our country. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 28, 2019

Thank you for all your contributions to the democratic party we hope to build and a well-fought campaign, Senator Gillibrand. I hope we can share some whisky soon. — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) August 28, 2019

With the deadline just hours away, only ten candidates have met the Democratic National Committee’s donor threshold and polling demands required to participate in next month’s presidential debate in Houston, Texas.