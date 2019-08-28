2020 Democrats Thank ‘Sister,’ ‘Righteous Fighter’ Kirsten Gillibrand Following Her Presidential Exit

Gillibrand Calls It Quits
Many 2020 Democrat candidates reacted to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s (D-NY) departure from the presidential race Wednesday, calling her a “sister” and “forceful voice against Donald Trump and all he represents.”

Gillibrand announced her departure from the presidential race just hours before Wednesday’s 11:59 p.m. deadline to qualify for the September Democrat debate.

“I know this isn’t the result that we wanted. We wanted to win this race,” Gillibrand said in a video. “But it’s important to know when it’s not your time”:

“Congratulations to @SenGillibrand on her campaign to fight for working families across America and make health care a right for all,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) wrote.

“She is a forceful voice against Donald Trump and all he represents, and I look forward to working with her to defeat him,” he added:

“Kirsten, you are my sister and one of the most righteous fighters I know,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) tweeted.

“I’ll miss our run-ins on the trail, but women, New Yorkers, and all Americans are lucky to have you resolutely at their sides,” he continued:

“My friend @SenGillibrand is a brave voice on some of the most critical issues facing our country today — from childcare to sexual assault,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) remarked.

“She is a champion and I know she’s not done fighting for women and families everywhere,” she added:

With the deadline just hours away, only ten candidates have met the Democratic National Committee’s donor threshold and polling demands required to participate in next month’s presidential debate in Houston, Texas.

