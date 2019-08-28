Alabama’s GOP is urging lawmakers to consider removing Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from Congress due to her controversial statements, including anti-Israel remarks.

The state party passed a resolution last weekend at their summer meeting in Auburn, urging its congressional delegation to “proceed with the expulsion process” against the freshman lawmaker.

“Representative Omar has engaged in rhetoric that explicitly runs counter to American values and patriotism by falsely accusing U.S. armed forces of committing war crimes while on mission to liberate her home country of Somalia,” the resolution said.

The resolution also noted that she “dismissed the 9/11 terror attacks waged by radical Islam” and “sympathized with a convicted terrorist” by pushing for “sentencing leniency.”

State Rep. Tommy Hanes introduced the resolution, which the party approved on a voice vote. Only one Republican voted against the measure, the Alabama Political Reporter reported.

Hanes told Fox News that Omar’s actions were “sympathetic to radical Islam” and that this was enough to expel her from Congress.

“Rep. Omar is ungrateful to the United States and the opportunities that have been afforded to her,” Hanes said. “Anyone that holds contempt for America ought not serve this great nation as a member of Congress.”

Omar tweeted in response to the resolution that she was “elected with 78% of the vote by the people of Minnesota’s 5th District, not the Alabama Republican Party,” and went on to reference the Party’s failed nomination of Roy Moore as a Senate candidate:

Sorry, @ALGOPHQ, but this is a representative democracy. I was elected with 78% of the vote by the people of Minnesota's 5th District, not the Alabama Republican Party. If you want to clean up politics, maybe don’t nominate an accused child molester as your Senate candidate? https://t.co/r9NvsZKRUw — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 27, 2019

“If you want to clean up politics, maybe don’t nominate an accused child molester as your Senate candidate?” she added.

Omar found herself in hot water for antisemitic remarks when she alleged in February that Congress had been paid to support Israel. Despite facing bipartisan criticism for those remarks, she doubled down on them, saying she should have “no allegiance” to Israel.