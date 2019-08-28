Beto O’Rourke Supporters Boo Man for Urging America to Return to God

Supporters of Beto O’Rourke heckled a man at a campaign event who urged the former congressman to lead America back to more Christian values to reduce violence.

The man stood up and addressed O’Rourke at a town hall event at Seminar Brewing Company in Florence, South Carolina.

“I grew up with goals, I’m the son of immigrants, we prayed in school, the worst problem in school was chewing gum under the desks,” the man said.

“Boo!” shouted O’Rourke supporters when the man mentioned prayer in school and God.

“It’s 2019!” another supporter jeered.

“Nobody wants to hear you, give the mic back!” another supporter shouted.

But the man continued, “The only thing that can save America is the word ‘Jesus,'” he said as the crowd of O’Rourke’s supporters grew angrier.

“Separation of church and state!” another supporter shouted. “Shut up! And go to church!” another person yelled.

“I appreciate your perspective sir,” O’Rourke said, as another supporter muttered, “I don’t.”

Although O’Rourke urged his supporters to let the man finish his statement, he admitted ruefully that it was “my bad for giving the mic out.”

O’Rourke argued that lower church attendance was not to blame for the rise of violence in America.

“Every developed country has cell phones, has video games, probably has a lower attendance at church than you do here in the United States but comes nowhere close to the level of bloodshed and carnage and violence than we do in the United States of America,” he said.

O’Rourke responded by blaming “assault” weapons and “weapons of war” like AK-47s and AR-15s for the increased levels of gun violence in America.

“Keep that shit on the battlefield,” he said. “Do not bring it into our communities, into our churches, into our synagogues, into our Walmarts.”

The crowd grew even angrier after a man stood up and challenged O’Rourke for his claim President Donald Trump was a racist.