President Donald Trump criticized Puerto Rico Wednesday for wasting disaster recovery money as the U.S. territory faced another tropical storm.

“Puerto Rico is one of the most corrupt places on earth,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Their political system is broken and their politicians are either Incompetent or Corrupt.”

Trump commented after signing another executive order releasing federal funds to assist with storm preparation and recovery from looming Tropical Storm Dorian.

The president noted Puerto Rico got billions of dollars in recovery in 2018, as Congress allocated $42.5 billion on top of federal grants.

“Congress approved Billions of Dollars last time, more than anyplace else has ever gotten, and it is sent to Crooked Pols,” Trump wrote. “No good!”

Despite his criticism of the island, Trump again asserted he had helped them more than any other modern president.

“[B]y the way, I’m the best thing that’s ever happened to Puerto Rico!” Trump added.

