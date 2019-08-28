Donald Trump Ridicules ‘Three Stooges’ Republican Primary Challengers

President Donald Trump ridiculed long-shot Republican primary presidential challengers on Tuesday night.

“Can you believe it?” he asked on Twitter. “I’m at 94 percent approval in the Republican Party, and have Three Stooges running against me.”

Trump referred to former Gov. Mark Sanford as, “Mr. Appalachian Trail” referring to the scandal during his term as governor of South Carolina. Sanford was absent for six days in South Carolina forcing staff to say he was hiking the Appalachian Trail when in fact he was in Argentina visiting his mistress.

Trump branded former Congressman Joe Walsh as a “BAD Congressman from Illinois who lost in his second term by a landslide, then failed in radio” after his Salem radio show was canceled.

He mocked former Governor Bill Weld for fainting and collapsing during a graduation ceremony at Bentley College in 1996.

“I should be able to take them!” Trump wrote.

