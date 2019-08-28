An illegal alien has been arrested after allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl at knifepoint in the sanctuary city of Montgomery County, Maryland — the fifth alleged illegal alien rapist arrested in the area in a month.

Nelson Reyes-Medrano, a 46-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, has been charged with first-degree rape after investigators say he raped a teenage girl in August 2018, according to WJLA 7 News‘ Kevin Lewis.

NEW: Nelson Reyes-Medrano is accused of crawling into bed with a 16yo Germantown, Md. girl as she napped. The 46yo proceeded to rape the teen at knifepoint, police say. This is the fifth undocumented immigrant arrested on rape charges in Montgomery County, Md. in the last month. pic.twitter.com/l4YXwSPFLI — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) August 27, 2019

Police reports allege that Reyes-Medrano climbed into bed with the 16-year-old girl while she was napping and told her to “take your clothes off” as he held a kitchen knife. The victim told police that after she did not move, the illegal alien again told her, “Last time I’m going to say it, take your clothes off” and pressed the dull side of his knife against her neck.

At Reyes-Medrano’s request, the girl said she began to slowly remove her clothes. She told police that the illegal alien became impatient, pressed the knife against her neck again, and proceeded to rip her clothes off of her. This is when the victim told police that Reyes-Medrano began to rape her.

Only after hearing a noise outside did Reyes-Medrano stop raping the victim, the police report details. Police say the illegal alien stood up, put his pants on, and left the victim’s home, taking his kitchen knife with him.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency confirmed that Reyes-Medrano is an illegal alien from El Salvador. Records reveal he is a father of 10 children and has worked illegally for at least three years at a bakery in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Reyes-Medrano was denied bond and remains in local custody. Montgomery County has a sanctuary policy where criminal illegal aliens are only turned over to ICE agents if a court issues a judicial warrant. ICE detainers with no judicial warrants are not honored and illegal aliens are released back into the community by law enforcement.

This is the fifth illegal alien who has been arrested on rape charges in Montgomery County in about a month. Last week, an illegal alien from El Salvador was arrested after allegedly raping a woman who was intoxicated. That same week, an illegal alien was arrested for allegedly beating, raping, and nearly strangling to death a woman outside her apartment complex. Similarly, two illegal aliens were arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl on separate occasions.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.