Monmouth: Poll Showing Biden Falling Was an ‘Outlier’

Monmouth University’s poll director issued a statement Wednesday following the release of multiple polls showing Joe Biden (D) holding a firm lead, admitting that Monmouth’s latest poll – showing the former vice president falling to third place – was an “outlier.”

The Monmouth University Poll released Monday made waves after showing Biden falling to third place with 19 percent support. Both Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) tied for first place with 20 percent support. A margin of error of +/- 5.7 percent suggested that the three were statistically tied.

Biden’s campaign quickly dismissed the findings, telling the Washington Examiner, “This poll is an outlier that is contradicted by every measure of the national average.”

A Quinnipiac Poll and USA TODAY/Suffolk Poll released Wednesday told a vastly different story, with Biden in the lead, followed by Warren and Sanders.

As Breitbart News reported:

The Quinnipiac Poll, taken August 21–26, among 648 Democrat voters and Democrat-leaning voters, found Biden leading the pack with 32 percent support, followed by Warren with 19 percent support and Sanders falling to third, with 15 percent support. … Wednesday’s USA TODAY/Suffolk poll – taken August 20-25, among 1,000 registered voters – told a similar story, showing Biden leading the pack with 32 percent, followed by Warren with 14 percent, and Sanders with 12 percent.

Monmouth University Poll director Patrick Murray released a statement Wednesday, admitting that its survey is an outlier.

“As other national polls of 2020 Democratic presidential race have been released this week, it is clear that the Monmouth University Poll published Monday is an outlier,” Murray said.

“This is a product of the uncertainty that is inherent in the polling process,” he continued. “In the end, we must put out the numbers we have.”

“They should always be viewed in the context of what other polls are saying, not only as it applies to the horse race, but also for our understanding of the issues that motivate voters in their decision-making process,” he continued:

Another survey – The Economist/YouGov poll – released Wednesday, reflected the results of the Quinnipiac Poll and USA TODAY/Suffolk Poll released earlier, showing Biden leading the pack with 25 percent support. According to the survey, which was taken August 24 – 27, 2019 among 1,500 U.S. citizens (1,093 of which are registered voters), Warren is on Biden’s heels with 21 percent support. Sanders placed third with 14 percent support. The margin of error is +/- 2.6 percent when adjusted for weighting and +/- 3.1 percent for registered voters: